Ana-Alecia Ayala, a Texas woman with cancer, dances to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through chemotherapy. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016)

A Texas woman with cancer who lifted spirits across the world when she danced to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through chemotherapy died Wednesday.

"There is life after diagnosis. Making the most of the good days and taking this diagnosis and running with it is what I've tried to accomplish," she said at an appearance on the Ellen Show.

Ana-Alecia Ayala fought a courageous battle with cancer after being diagnosed with a rare form of uterine sarcoma in December 2015. She endured the highs and lows of this disease sharing with the world updates via social media of her journey.

A close friend of Ayala described her as "one in a million" when confirming her passing to NBC4. She had said the last couple of weeks were particularly tough.

Ayala leaves behind her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

Ayala’s Facebook page was flooded with condolences Wednesday, as well as many re-sharing her dance video, after many learned of her passing.

Ayala’s internet fame exploded after the video was posted Oct. 2016 showing her and friend Danielle Andrus dancing to "JuJu on the Beat" with medical tubes attached to her. The video, shared with the hashtag "#JuJuOnThatChemo," was viewed more than 9 million times. She and her friend were invited onto The Ellen Degeneres Show in Los Angeles to share her inspiring story. She even inspired her very own trending hashtag: #AnaStrong.

She was granted with a $20,000 donation from Shutterfly to help with medical expense while on the Ellen Show.

"My faith in God and my trust in my doctors has gotten me this far," she said in a previous interview with NBCDFW. "We're going to beat this."