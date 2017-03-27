Judge Allows Katy Perry to Buy Convent

A judge last week cleared the way for singer Katy Perry to be able to buy a contested former convent in Los Feliz.

It's a legal battle that's pitted nuns against the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The five remaining sisters of the former convent have not lived at the location for nearly two years.

Their attorney said they bought the property in the 1970s with their own money and have maintained it ever since. So when they wanted to sell it they believed they had the right to do so.

Judge Rules in Singer Katy Perry's Favor in Convent Dispute

In 2015, a judge ruled the sale of the Los Feliz fixture by the nuns to local businesswoman Dana Hollister was no longer valid.

Hollister bought the 9-acre property from the nuns of the order for $15.5 million, or so she thought. A legal battle ensued when the Archdiocese stepped in to say they were the owners. Another judge last summer ruled in their favor.