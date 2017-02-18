Katherine Heigl's Former Home Finds a Potential Buyer

Actress Katherine Heigl's former Los Feliz home has found a potential buyer. The 1920s Southern Colonial, listed at $2,995,000, features four bedrooms and three and a half baths. The 3,690 square foot home sits on 9,689 square feet of land, leaving plenty of room for multiple sitting areas outdoors.

The "Doubt" and former "Grey's Anatomy" actress lived in the private home four years ago before the current owners purchased it, according to listing agent Katie Crain. Crain said the home went into escrow last week after it was listed early this month, and it's easy to see why. The home's features include a pool and spa, chef's kitchen, two verandas, master suite with a fireplace, and restored original details around the home. Take a look: