Theft Reported at Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home

FILE - In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Kendall Jenner arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was the target of a theft early Thursday, the latest in a series of crimes involving celebrities and their Southern California residences.

At around 1:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Deparment received a report that belongings were missing from a home in the 1600 block of Marmont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The caller reported a burglar in the home, police said.

Details about the theft were not immediately available.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported up to $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the model's home. NBC4 has not confirmed the report.

Other celebrities have been burglarized in Los Angeles this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, singer Alanis Morrissette, celebrity TV dog trainer Cesar Millan, former Lakers star Derek Fisher and current Lakers player Nick Young.