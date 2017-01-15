Prom season will arrive early Sunday for teens and young adults who have been diagnosed with kidney disease, are on dialysis or have a kidney transplant.

More than 300 kidney disease survivors and their guests will enjoy an evening at the 18th Annual Renal Teen Prom, sponsored by Renal Support Network.

Themed "Spellbound,'' the event will feature actor Jack Black and ABC7 news anchor Phillip Palmer, who is a living kidney donor.

The Renal Teen Prom is inspired by Lori Hartwell, RSN's President and Founder, who missed her own prom due to being on dialysis for all of her teenage years, and who didn't want other teens to miss this coming of age event and have the opportunity to meet each other.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of kidney failure in adults. Some causes of kidney failure in children are birth defects, blockages, urinary tract infections, high blood pressure, reflux disorder and diseases of the kidneys.

More than 120,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ. Many of the teens attending the event are waiting for a kidney transplant.

Renal Support Network is a nonprofit, patient organization that provides non-medical services to those affected by chronic kidney disease at no charge.