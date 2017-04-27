Kim Kardashian West appears on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday to discuss how the Paris robbery changed her.

October's robbery in Paris has made Kim Kardashian West a better, less materialistic person. the reality-TV star told Ellen DeGeneres.

She visited "Ellen" for her first interview since the incident, airing Thursday, and said she believes everything happens for a reason.

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," Kardashian West told DeGeneres.

Kardashian West continued, tearfully, "I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."

"I was definitely materialistic before, and not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things, and I'm really proud of everyone around me thats successful, but I'm so happy that my kids get this me," she said.

Kardashian West said she just doesn’t care about material things anymore. Things like getting engaged and wanting to show off the ring on social media, just aren't worth it.

"I don’t care to show off the way that I used to," she said.

Kardashian West emphasized that she believes it's okay to show off things people are proud of, but it isn't who she is anymore.

She added that after learning more information, she found out that the robbers had been following her for two years. They had watched interviews and gotten excited about her jewelry, she told DeGeneres. Now, she said she isn’t sure if she’ll ever feel comfortable wearing jewelry again.

Kardashian West added the incident totally changed the way she travels, and now she has several security guards with her on the road just so she can sleep at night.

'Tonight': Leslie Jones Plays 'Truth or Lie' With Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil McGraw tries to figure out if Leslie Jones is lying to him. Also, Jones shares her thoughts on the "Cash Me Ousside" girl. (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

"It could've been way worse, so I don't want to sound like I'm not grateful," said Kardashian West. "I'm out, I'm home, I'm safe. I'm such a better person."

Her parents were a subject too. Kardashian West discredited comments in Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, "The Secrets of My Life: A History," about Kris Jenner.

"My heart breaks for my mom," Kardashian West says. "You know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and there’s, you know… She’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things and, I just don’t think it’s necessary, you know. And I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful."

Kardashian West also reflected on her children, Saint and North, and the way their personalities mirror hers and husband Kanye West’s.