Oilers and Kings fight in a game in Edmonton. The Kings lost to the Oilers 2-0, on Monday night and are now a long shot to mke the NHL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Kings are on life support.

Matrick Maroon and Milan Lucic both scored as they Edmonton Oilers shutout the Kings, clamping down on L.A.'s slim chances of making the NHL Playoffs.

Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot made 35 saves as the Kings lost their second straight game in as many nights, following a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Oilers youngster, Connor McDavid, assisted on both goals.

The Oilers have won four straight games and are now tied with the Anaheim Ducks for seocnd place in the Pacific Division as they leapfrogged the Flames.

Meanwhile, the Kings find themselves in need of a miracle to make the playoffs this season. As of Monday, the Kings are six points behind the idle St. Louis Blues with just 10 games remaining in the season.

Entering the weekend, Los Angeles had a slight chance of catching the Flames and Oilers as they had three games with each team remaining on the schedule, but following the back-to-back losses, the Kings trail the Flames by 11 points with 10 games left to play and the Oilers by 12 points with 10 games left to play.

Needless to say, things are looking dire for the two-time NHL Stanley Cup Champions.