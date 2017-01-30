Kitten Bowl: Pasadena Adoption Tailgater

Been hoping to make a love connection with a wee whiskery one? The Pasadena Humane Society has just the event, on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, which means that you may be tasked with making margaritas, or whipping up some extra-creamy onion dip, or decorating the den in those festive, oh-so-shiny football streamers.

But before all of that truly revs up, there's a place in your den that's worth pondering: The corner of your couch, the comfy part with the blanket nest.

Is it empty? Have you been longing for a new friend, the kind of friend who can turn around and around (and around) before settling down into the blanket? There's a way to find whiskery love, and fold in a little timely football action, all in the days just ahead of the big game.

That's right: Kitten Bowl at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is trotting this way on four furry paws. On Friday, Feb. 3, cats (both adults and young'uns) will push little toy footballs around in a not-so-heated showdown of adorableness and meow-a-bility.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the pups are up. Canines will also get a chance to nose pet-sized footballs around, and playfully paw at each other, all to the coos and squeals of onlookers.

Who wins? Everyone. The adoption fees will be waived on those two days (thanks to "an anonymous donor"), and sweet beasties (including rabbits and "other critters," as well as cats and dogs) will get to make their way to the corner of your couch, the one with the blankie.

Other rah-rah happenings are afoot at the Raymond Avenue animal center a "football-themed photo booth" (share your pic with #KittenBowl and score "a free treat or toy in the PHS Shelter Shop") and a large scoreboard that'll keep track of every pet needing a family.

If you're wondering if this heartwarmer of a happening is related to the Kitten Bowl IV on the Hallmark Channel, it is, as well as the North Shore Animal League, which is overseeing Kitten Bowls in points around the nation.

There's still time to make the onion dip and hang the streamers. And there's enough time to stop by the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA to watch some toy football high jinks and maybe, just perhaps, find the perfect cuddler for your couch (and entire pet-lovin' life).

