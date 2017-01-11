Knott's Berry Farm: Major Item Auction

Are you a Buena Park buff with a penchant for the jam-laden-iest theme park around? Keep an eye on Heritage Auctions, which will put Knott's Berry Farms items up for bid in the spring of 2017.

Just hold your horses, pardner, and don't go jumpin' out of your spurs quite yet.

For when we say there's going to be a Knott's Berry Farm auction, we don't mean that the classic theme park, located in Buena Park, is going to go up up on the block, roller coasters and all.

Nor will the Boomerang, or Montezooma's Revenge, or any of its see-'em-for-miles-around coasters be up for bid.

But particular items from the boysenberriest place on the planet will go to the highest bidder, when Heritage Auctions stages a large-scale going-once-going-twicer of Knott's memorabilia.

Though if "memorabilia" makes you think of pins and dolls and t-shirts, think a bit bigger. "More than 300 one-of-a-kind items from America's first theme park..." will be part of the spring 2017 auction, an event set to take place at the Buena Park destination's Charles M. Schulz Theatre.

Up for bid? Prepare to mull over what you'll pay for "...historic artifacts from Ghost Town, Camp Snoopy, the famous Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant, theme park rides, Knott's Scary Farm, and the Walter Knott Archives."

And while you can't put the entire Boomerang coaster in the trunk of your car, there will be "important theme park vehicles" in the auction.

Plus player pianos, too, which'll be dear to the hearts of Ghost Town buffs. The Old-West-y part of Knott's Berry Farm is one of the most vintage slices of the founded-in-1920 park, hence the necessity of unleashing a "pardner" and some "spurs" action at the beginning of this post.

(Nope, the Ghost Town didn't open in 1920, but did recently celebrate its 75th, so yippee-ki-yay to that.)

What would your personal dream Knott's piece be? Something from the Timber Mountain Log Ride? Or a Snoopy skating costume? The time is on to make some room in the den, and watch the Heritage Auctions online headquarters, for exact details on the springtime date and what treasures will be up for grabs.

