Knott's Berry Farm lit up in pink for a cure.

The 312-foot-tall Supreme Scream and the Calico Mine Ride will shine in pink across the Buena Park skyline through March 5 in support of breast cancer awareness, services and research in partnership with Susan G. Komen Orange County.

As a part of the park's Knott's for the Cure campaign, there will be complimentary breast exams and mammograms for low-income women and men from 9 a.m. on 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the South Lot.

Guests can also support Knott's for the Cure by purchasing 2017 season passes or daily "pink tickets" online through March 5. For more information, visit the park's website.