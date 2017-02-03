Man Claims Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Contain No Fruit: Lawsuit

A glazed blueberry cake doughnut from Krispy Kreme is seen in this photograph in a federal lawsuit against the North Carolina-based company.

A man who visited a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Santa Monica two years ago alleges in court documents that the company is deceiving customers by falsely claiming some of their jelly-filled doughnuts contain fruit.

Jason Saidian is seeking $5 million in the federal lawsuit filed in November in Los Angeles. He claims that the North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme chain's glazed blueberry cake contains imitation blueberries made of corn syrup, corn cereal, sugar, and food coloring.

He also claims that the maple bar contains no maple syrup.

The company "induces unsuspecting consumers into believing that the Blueberry Products contain actual blueberries," he said, according to court documents.

Saidian said he would not have purchased the doughnuts or would have paid significantly less for them had he known that they did not contain fruit, according to court documents.

Saidian said he "suffered injury" and lost money as a result of the "misleading, false, unfair, and fraudulent practices."

He said he's likely to purchase the doughnuts in the future if they contained real fruit.

Saidian couldn't be reached. His lawyers did not return an email seeking comment. Krispy Kreme didn't respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges violations of California business codes, breach of warranty, common law fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.