Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts Through February

On a quest for a sugar-filled delight to start your morning? All through February, Krispy Kreme can help you fill that void with glazed doughnuts. But first, you have to buy a cup of coffee.

Krispy Kreme says on their site that the offer is good for one free glazed doughnut with the purchase of any sized cup of coffee through the end of February. The offer cannot be combined with any other coupons.

The free doughnuts are only available in participating locations throughout the United States, so make sure to check krispykreme.com to see if your location is taking part in the offer. As per Krispy Kreme's site, the offer is not valid in Connecticut casino locations, Florence, South Carolina or Puerto Rico.