    Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie and More: Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List for 2017

    The list features 30 "game changers" who are under 30 years old in 20 industries.

      Forbes kicked off the new year with the release of its sixth annual "30 Under 30" list on Tuesday. The list features 30 "game changers" who are under 30 years old in 20 industries.

      The list names a total of 600 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders "who are challenging the conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation." 

      Famous faces include Moonlight actors Trevante Rhodes, 26, and Ashton Sanders, 21, reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 19, and Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie, 26. 

      The featured honorees were evaluated by a panel of judges in their respective fields including finance, Hollywood and entertainment, music, sports and more.

      Expert judges included James Harden in Sports, Michelle Phan in Art and Style and Tyler Haney in Retail and E-commerce. 

      The magazine has a "no repeats" policy so that new talent surfaces every year.

      Here are 20 of the list's standouts, according to Forbes. 

      1. Candice Galek, 29 — Founder, Bikini Luxe
      2. Noah Kraft, 29 — Cofounder, Doppler Labs 
      3. Jeremy Fiance, 25 — Managing Partner, The House Fund 
      4. David Freed, 28 — Project Manager, Net Power Demonstration Plant 
      5. Mitchell Hashimoto, 27 — Cofounder, HashiCorp 
      6. Matt Humphrey, 29 — Cofounder, LendingHome 
      7. Miguel Garza, 29 — Cofounder, Siete Family Foods
      8. Andy Dinh, 24 — Founder, Team SoloMid
      9. Michael Martin, 29 — Cofounder, RapidSOS 
      10. Tyler Oakley, 27 — Digital Star 
      11. Hope Hicks, 28 — Press Secretary, Donald J. Trump for President 
      12. Sean Petterson, 26 — Founder, StrongArm Technologies 
      13. James Heller, 29 — Cofounder, Wrapify 
      14. Daniel Houghton, 28 — CEO, Lonely Planet 
      15. Gallant, 25 — Musician 
      16. Emily Motayed, 28 — Cofounder, Havenly 
      17. Alice Zhang, 28 — Cofounder, Verge Genomics 
      18. Teju Ravilochan, 29 — Cofounder, Unreasonable Institute 
      19. Von Miller, 27 — Linebacker, Denver Broncos 
      20. Lu Zhang, 28 — Founding Partner, NewGen Capital 

      You can see the complete list at Forbes

