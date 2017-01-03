Forbes kicked off the new year with the release of its sixth annual "30 Under 30" list on Tuesday. The list features 30 "game changers" who are under 30 years old in 20 industries.

The list names a total of 600 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders "who are challenging the conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation."

Famous faces include Moonlight actors Trevante Rhodes, 26, and Ashton Sanders, 21, reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 19, and Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie, 26.

The featured honorees were evaluated by a panel of judges in their respective fields including finance, Hollywood and entertainment, music, sports and more.

Expert judges included James Harden in Sports, Michelle Phan in Art and Style and Tyler Haney in Retail and E-commerce.

The magazine has a "no repeats" policy so that new talent surfaces every year.

Here are 20 of the list's standouts, according to Forbes.

Candice Galek, 29 — Founder, Bikini Luxe Noah Kraft, 29 — Cofounder, Doppler Labs Jeremy Fiance, 25 — Managing Partner, The House Fund David Freed, 28 — Project Manager, Net Power Demonstration Plant Mitchell Hashimoto, 27 — Cofounder, HashiCorp Matt Humphrey, 29 — Cofounder, LendingHome Miguel Garza, 29 — Cofounder, Siete Family Foods Andy Dinh, 24 — Founder, Team SoloMid Michael Martin, 29 — Cofounder, RapidSOS Tyler Oakley, 27 — Digital Star Hope Hicks, 28 — Press Secretary, Donald J. Trump for President Sean Petterson, 26 — Founder, StrongArm Technologies James Heller, 29 — Cofounder, Wrapify Daniel Houghton, 28 — CEO, Lonely Planet Gallant, 25 — Musician Emily Motayed, 28 — Cofounder, Havenly Alice Zhang, 28 — Cofounder, Verge Genomics Teju Ravilochan, 29 — Cofounder, Unreasonable Institute Von Miller, 27 — Linebacker, Denver Broncos Lu Zhang, 28 — Founding Partner, NewGen Capital

You can see the complete list at Forbes.