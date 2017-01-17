How the 2024 Olympics Could Show Off LA's Natural Beauty

Get ready for archery in Inglewood, mountain biking in Bonelli Park in San Dimas, and fencing, swimming, show jumping, and pistol shooting in the StubHub Center in Carson — or at least, that's what the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Bid Committee is hoping for.

The committee announced their plan for the sports to be held at the three venues Tuesday, underscoring their pledge to host the competition in locations that are already built or planned for non-Olympic construction.

A football stadium in Inglewood is already in progress as the future $2.6 billion home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers in 2019. Yesterday the committee unveiled plans for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics to be held in both at that stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park.

"LA 2024 has the luxury of selecting the finest existing arenas in LA — and not building new ones from scratch," Casey Wasserman, the bid chairman, said in a statement.

The five events in the modern pentathlon would join rugby, tennis, field hockey and track cycling near the StubHub Stadium.

"The area will be enhanced by a live celebration site, sport activation zones, sponsor showcases and multiple food and drink options, creating a holistic Olympic Festival atmosphere," the LA committee said in its announcement.

The Frank G. Bonelli Park Regional Park in San Dimas already hosts international mountain biking competitions such as the Triple Crown Series Mountain Bike Race and the Professional Mountain Bike Cross-Country Tour (Pro XCT) with USA Cycling. The committee noted that Bonelli Park features an "idyllic" reservoir and mountain landscape which "reflects the best of Los Angeles' natural beauty."

Could these venues beat out fellow Olympic contenders in Paris and Budapest? The International Olympic Committee makes the final decision in September. See for yourself in these renderings from the LA 2024 Committee: