Ex-Dodger Matt Kemp Auctioning San Diego Mansion

MLB player Matt Kemp is auctioning off his sprawling San Diego-area mansion just months after listing the property, according to published reports.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder briefly went to the Padres from the Dodgers in 2015 before abruptly being traded. During his time in San Diego, he purchased the estate in Poway’s Heritage community. He listed the property in December for $11.5 million.

He bought it three years ago for just over $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times reports that the property will be on the auction block April 20 without a reserve. The listing agent told the times an auction is a "better route for bringing legitimate interest to the property."

The estate boasts a cigar lounge, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room, swimming pool, home theater, tennis court and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. The property also includes a separate pool house used as a gym and spa. Take a look: