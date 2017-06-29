The Chargers huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to hire over 5,000 people on the spot at a hiring event Friday.

People 18 years old or older can participate in a live interview process to apply for thousands of available positions at StubHub Center in Carson, where the Chargers will play next season.

Some of the jobs being offered include ushers, security officers, event staff and guest services positions for Chargers games.

"You need no experience to get these jobs, you just need to be friendly and energetic," said Arthur Guerrero, business marketing manager for South Los Angeles Work Source.

The event is slated to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at StubHub Center, which is located at 18400 S. Avalon Blvd in Carson.

Applicants must bring "valid right to work documents," according to a Facebook post from CSC Corporation, who is holding the event with the Chargers and the South Los Angeles Work Source Center. "Business casual attire is suggested."

People with questions about the event can call 310-320-7223, email lahire@csc-usa.com or contact CSC - Los Angeles on Facebook messenger.