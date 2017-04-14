Fake landscaping signs that feature the city seal popped up Friday along a stretch of overgrown grass and weeds in Los Angeles.

The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read, "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

It was not immediately clear who placed the signs in the neighborhood near Beverly Hills. At least one of the signs had been removed by late Friday morning.

Last week, a fake sign was posted along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The sign, posted under a city limit sign reads, "OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."