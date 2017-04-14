Fake Landscaping, 'Welfare for Illegals' Signs Appear in Los Angeles | NBC Southern California
Fake Landscaping, 'Welfare for Illegals' Signs Appear in Los Angeles

By Staff Report

    MaxSchwartzTV
    These fake landscaping signs appeared Friday April 14, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Fake landscaping signs that feature the city seal popped up Friday along a stretch of overgrown grass and weeds in Los Angeles.

    The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read, "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

    It was not immediately clear who placed the signs in the neighborhood near Beverly Hills. At least one of the signs had been removed by late Friday morning.

    Last week, a fake sign was posted along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The sign, posted under a city limit sign reads, "OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

