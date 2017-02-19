LA County Swiftwater Team Deployed to Northern California | NBC Southern California
LA County Swiftwater Team Deployed to Northern California

The region is expected to see ten inches of rainfall in less than 24 hours.

By Sean Myers

    A storm headed for Northern California prompted the governor's office to call in reinforcements from Los Angeles.

    The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Sunday deployed an LA County Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue team to Northern California in anticipation of heavy rainfall and flooding.

    The 15-member team is staffed by specially trained firefighters with wetsuits, helmets and water rescue devices, according to the LA County Fire Department.

    The region is expected to see ten inches of rainfall in less than 24 hours. Wind gusts could also reach up to 65 mph and several rivers are in danger of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

