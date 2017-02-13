Military veterans and service members in search of jobs are invited to attend a hiring event in downtown Los Angeles, where they can first learn resume building and interviewing techniques, then meet with dozens of local and national companies.
The Hiring Our Heroes event begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa Street.
The first leg of the expo, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., will center around an employment workshop. Attendees will then get an opportunity to meet with employers at a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Veterans and service members of all ranks and levels of experience, along with their spouses, are welcome.
The event is sponsored by the Los Angeles Clippers. Up to two discounted tickets to the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks that night will be available to pre-registered participants while supplies last.
