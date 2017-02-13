WALNUT CREEK, CA - APRIL 30: U.S. Army Master Sgt. Yeffiry Disla holds a job fair information sheet as he meets with a recruiter from the San Francisco police department during the "Hiring Our Heroes" job fair on April 30, 2013 in Walnut Creek, California. Seventy-five active duty members of the military and veterans registered to attend the "Hiring Our Heroes" job fair hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Hundreds of "Hiring Our Heroes" events are being held across the country in 2013 in the hopes of having a half million military veterans employed by the end of 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Military veterans and service members in search of jobs are invited to attend a hiring event in downtown Los Angeles, where they can first learn resume building and interviewing techniques, then meet with dozens of local and national companies.

The Hiring Our Heroes event begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa Street.

The first leg of the expo, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., will center around an employment workshop. Attendees will then get an opportunity to meet with employers at a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans and service members of all ranks and levels of experience, along with their spouses, are welcome.

The event is sponsored by the Los Angeles Clippers. Up to two discounted tickets to the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks that night will be available to pre-registered participants while supplies last.

Click here to register to the Hiring Our Heroes hiring event.