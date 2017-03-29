LA Kings Have Playoff Pulse After 4-1 Rout of Flames | NBC Southern California
LA Kings Have Playoff Pulse After 4-1 Rout of Flames

The Los Angeles Kings kept their faint Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

By Michael Duarte

    Derek Leung/Getty Images
    Andy Andreoff #15 (second from left) of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames, 4-1, on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

    So you're saying there's a chance. 

    The Los Angeles kept still have a pulse when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after they defeated the Calgary Flames, 4-1, on Wednesday night at the Saddledome Arena. 

    Trevor Lewis, Jarome Iginla, Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter all scored for the Kings who need to win the remaining six games on their schedule and hope that either Calgary or St. Louis lose most of their games in order to make the NHL Playoffs.

    Calgary opened up the scoring just 3:04 into the first period on a Dougie Hamilton goal, his 13th of the season. 

    The Kings tied the game exactly nine minutes later as Lewis lit the lamp for his 10th goal of the season, the first time in his nine-year career he has reached double-digit goals in a single year.

    Former Flames' legend, Jarome Iginla, gave the Kings the lead at the end of the second period when from his back he poked at the puck that just slipped through the crease for the go-ahead goal. 

    The Kings piled on in the third period with goals by Kopitar and Carter. Each came on a beatiful 3-on-2 break and Carter's was his team-leading 32nd goal of the season.

    Ben Bishop started in net for Los Angeles on the second night of a back-to-back and stopped 25 shots to earn the win. Brian Elliot got the loss for the Flames allowing four goals on 33 shots. 

    The Kings are currently 11 points behind Calgary with six games remaining in the regular season. The Flames have five games remaining, including one more against the Kings. 

