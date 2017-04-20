Mayor Garcetti Talks Budget in State of the City Address | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Mayor Garcetti Talks Budget in State of the City Address

One topic likely to receive attention is President Trump's actions on immigration

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers his 2017 State of the City address on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is delivering his 2017 State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday morning.

    The location of the City Hall chambers for the annual speech is a departure for Garcetti, who last year delivered it at an LED maker near the Port of Los Angeles, at the Valley Performance Arts Center at Cal State Northridge in 2015, and at the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center in 2014.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    George Kivorik, Garcetti's press secretary, declined to give any preview of what the mayor might discuss. A top focus of last year's speech was the city's improving employment numbers.

    One topic likely to receive attention is President Donald Trump's actions and rhetoric on immigration.

    The president has threatened to cut federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, and although the mayor has resisted calling for the city to embrace the term, L.A. could be a target for a loss of funds due to the police department's limited cooperation with federal authorities on immigration.

    Two local issues that could be a focus are housing and transportation, as city voters in November approved a measure that aims to raise $1.2 billion to construct housing for the homeless and country voters approved a measure that is projected to raise $120 billion over 40 years for transportation projects.

    Garcetti, who was re-elected for a second term in a landslide in March, is set to deliver the speech at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m. his proposed budget for 2017-18 will be released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices