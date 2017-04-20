Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is delivering his 2017 State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday morning.

The location of the City Hall chambers for the annual speech is a departure for Garcetti, who last year delivered it at an LED maker near the Port of Los Angeles, at the Valley Performance Arts Center at Cal State Northridge in 2015, and at the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center in 2014.

George Kivorik, Garcetti's press secretary, declined to give any preview of what the mayor might discuss. A top focus of last year's speech was the city's improving employment numbers.

One topic likely to receive attention is President Donald Trump's actions and rhetoric on immigration.

The president has threatened to cut federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, and although the mayor has resisted calling for the city to embrace the term, L.A. could be a target for a loss of funds due to the police department's limited cooperation with federal authorities on immigration.

Two local issues that could be a focus are housing and transportation, as city voters in November approved a measure that aims to raise $1.2 billion to construct housing for the homeless and country voters approved a measure that is projected to raise $120 billion over 40 years for transportation projects.

Garcetti, who was re-elected for a second term in a landslide in March, is set to deliver the speech at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m. his proposed budget for 2017-18 will be released.