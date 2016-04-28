LOS ANGELES – Just hours ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft that will see the Los Angeles Rams usher in a new era with the number one overall pick, both players and members of the team sat courtside to catch Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rams will host a draft party across the street from Staples Center on Thursday, but before the party kicks off with the magical words: "With the 1st Pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select…" players Todd Gurley and Trumaine Johnson decided to visit one of their new city's sports franchise.

Gurley and Johnson received custom Clippers jerseys with their name and numbers on the back, and after the game got to chat with guards Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford whom I'm sure are hoping that their new friends will invite them to the LA Coliseum later this year for some reciprocal hospitality come football season.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Jeff Fisher and General Manager Les Snead will be in the war room across the street at the Courtyard hotel by Marriott, preparing to select the number one overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft which will be held live in Chicago, IL at 5:00PM PST on Thursday.

The Rams are expected to take Cal quarterback Jared Goff with the top selection, but remained mum on the subject on Tuesday.

"We're probably going to take an offensive player," Fisher sarcastically said to the media during a press conference at the Marriott. "Beyond that, that's about all we can say right now."

Fisher all but confirmed that the Rams have already decided on who they are going to take with the No. 1 overall pick, but chose to remain silent in order to not ruin the surprise for whomever that may be.

"There's only a few things better in life than this phone call that will take place Thursday through Friday," Fisher said. "It's a great experience for these guys and we do not want to deny our pick that opportunity to experience that."