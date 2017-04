In 1992, the acquittal of four LAPD officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King set off one of the deadliest and most destructive riots in U.S. history. Over the course of five days of looting and violence in Los Angeles, more than 60 people were killed, more than 12,000 others were arrested and $1 billion in property damage was recorded. Here is a look back at some of the city's darkest days.