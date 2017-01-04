Widespread Rainfall Expected Thursday in Southern California

More rain is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday in Southern California, marking another round of showers after Los Angeles' wettest month in six years.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but more widespread rainfall is likely Thursday. Light rain was reported in Ventura County, but rainfall amounts Wednesday will only range from light to moderate.

The chance of rain rises to 70 percent Thursday for LA County and 60 percent in Orange County. The most significant rainfall is expected to arrive late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, during the morning drive, said NBC4 forecaster Anthony Yanez.

The system will deliver the heaviest rain in northern and central California, where flood warnings and watches are in effect for 11 San Francisco Bay Area counties. The alerts were issued from Sonoma to Santa Clara and from San Mateo to Santa Cruz Wednesday morning.

Friday looks to be dry before the next potentially much wetter atmospheric river takes aim on Central California Saturday afternoon through Monday. That system also is expected to deliver rain Sunday, possibly during the Golden Globes Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, and into Monday in Southern California.

Atmospheric rivers are long plumes of moisture from the tropics or subtropics that move into higher latitudes. They're capable of unleashing a firehose on the state and creating hazardous conditions, including flooding and landslides, due to such a large amount of rain over a short period of time.

The storm should boost the Sierra Nevada snowpack that provides about a third of California's water in normal years for drinking, farming and wildlife when it melts in warm, dry months. The first manual survey of the snowpack this year revealed Tuesday that it holds about half as much water as normal, casting a shadow on the state that's hoping for an end to five straight years of drought.

Four to five feet of snow is expected through Thursday in areas above 4,500 feet in Northern and Central California, while mountain areas below that could get two to three feet.

Surveyors took the reading at 6,000 feet near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada.