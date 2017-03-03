The LA You May Not Know: Citadel Outlets

If you shop at the Citadel Outlets, you probably know that:

It's the only outlet mall in Los Angeles County, It has two cool murals depicting Los Angeles and Orange counties in 1955 and every year it boasts the world's tallest Christmas tree.

But do you know what the Citadel was before becoming an outlet mall? Victoria Berggren hosts this story of metamorphosis in the City of Commerce. (Produced by Patrick Campbell)