Penguins, otters and tiny pig-like mammals are all part of the #CuteAnimalTweetoff, a delightful Twitter battle that began with a seal pup in Washington, D.C.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Aquarium of the Pacific have joined the fray in a lovable national Twitter battle over cuteness.

The #CuteAnimalTweetOff started with a tweet from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. Round after adorable round of animals followed as the nation's zoos and aquariums took Twitter to an adorable place.

The LA Zoo entered the battle by showcasing a tiny endangered pig-like mammal called a Chacoan peccary. The zoo followed up with more animals, including a baby giraffe and Ziggy, the harbor seal with a heartwarming story, a sloth and even a python.

Eleven-month-old Ziggy just joined the zoo's three other harbor seals. She was found stranded close to a rocky stretch of Dana Point coast in February and arrived at the zoo Nov. 1 after rehabilitation at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.

And, in a move that could almost be considered unfairly cute, the Aquarium of the Pacific showed off its baby otters and penguins.

The tweet-off started earlier Wednesday after the National Zoo posted a picture of a seal pup that arrived Jan. 21. A radio host in Virginia then tweeted about the pup with a message to an aquarium in Virginia: "Your move @VAAquarium ;-)."

The Virginia Aquarium responded: "We see @NationalZoo's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo."

The battle was soon joined by zoos and aquariums across the country.