LA Zoo: Springtime Sheep Shearing

Learn about the Shetland sheep of the LA Zoo, and watch a shearing demo, on Sunday, April 9.

Signs of spring are popping up all over, from the glorious wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument, to Bridalveil Fall, Burney Falls, and all of the Golden State's powerful, over-a-cliff water shows, to the several feet of snow coming down at Mammoth Mountain and around the upper Sierra Nevada.

Well... Okay. Yes, granted, that last sign definitely still has a snow boot in the wintertime, but we here in Los Angeles can find one of the most time-honored and traditional rites of the warming, flowery season at the LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Sunday, April 9.

It's time for the Springtime Sheep Shearing, a learn-more-about-sheep happening that actually got moved from its original date in late March (so, no, you didn't miss it, phew, and so forth).

This means the beloved Shetland sheep of the Griffith Park animal park are pretty darn woolly at the moment, and are ready for these all-important "haircuts."

Shearing is done for numerous reasons, including aiding a sheep in its "ability to see" as well as helping the baa-er in moving around. When so much wool has accumulated — "up to 14 pounds," in fact — a sheep can definitely be impacted.

Springtime Sheep Shearing is for the sheeply residents, yes, but also we humans who want to know more about what happens and the wider world of sheepdom.

Thus there are four shearing times on April 9, every hour on the hour starting at 11 a.m., as well as opportunities to learn about the many (many) uses of wool.

If you need to get up on all things Shetland sheep before heading to the LA Zoo, this fact-filled page should serve as a primer.

If you need to know more about the zoo's handsome flock, this video should provide a peek at the woolly wonders who call it home.

