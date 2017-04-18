Renderings Show Latest Designs of LACMA's Future Makeover

Recently released renderings show the latest designs of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's future building that would house the permanent collection.

At a recent event, Swiss architect Peter Zumthor and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan discussed the future of the presentation of its collections, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

Zumthor last discussed plans for LACMA’s new building in 2013 when he presented preliminary concepts for it. During the event, Govan and Zumthor went into further detail about the philosophy and evolution of the thinking around the building. A write up was posted on LACMA’s website about the discussion:

Michael said, "For me, the most exciting thing is this idea of choice, that you could wander through a museum, like you could wander through a park, making your own path." Peter agreed, saying that the building allowed for the installation of shows along main routes, "curating the sequences, curating the neighborhoods or juxtapositions, and allowing for side steps."

Zumthor’s thinking behind the light colors of the building are due to his preference of having hues that are “elemental, with a mineral tone, very substantial but not slick and to make the outside feel like the inside.”

LACMA said discussions on the new building have been ongoing since 2016 and changes to the building’s design have been due to the public’s response.

Here's a glimpse of the latest renderings of the building's design: