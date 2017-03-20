Search for Shooter Who Opened Fire on Officers in Van Nuys Ends in Two Arrests | NBC Southern California
Search for Shooter Who Opened Fire on Officers in Van Nuys Ends in Two Arrests

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

    Police at the scene of a shooting that involved two officers Monday March 20, 2017 in Van Nuys.

    Two people were in custody early Monday after a gunman opened fire on officers in the San Fernando Valley.

    No officers were injured in the shooting, reported at about 3:10 a.m. at Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street in Van Nuys. Part of Haskell Avenue was closed for the investigation.

    Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. At least five officers were conducting a property crime investigation at the time of the encounter. 

    One of the men opened fire as officers approached, according to police. 

    The men fled into a neighborhood and a large search area was established. One individual was arrested early Monday, and a second person was later taken into custody after he was found in an apartment garage.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

