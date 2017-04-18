Man Accused of Concealing Evidence in Murder Leads Pursuit

A driver LAPD said was believed to be concealing evidence in a murder led officers on a pursuit through southeast Los Angeles Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Police were pursuing a gray sedan on the streets of the southeast Los Angeles area Tuesday after the driver was accused of concealing evidence connected to a murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver, in a car with Oregon license plates, was traveling on the wrong side of the road at certain points during the winding chase. Bystanders were also seen cheering the driver on as the sedan passed by.

LAPD said they believed the driver may be concealing evidence connected to a murder. The person suspected of murder was taken into custody at 1200 East 100th Street at 12:18 p.m.

The driver stopped suddenly at 1:40 p.m. and tossed the keys from the car, surrendering. Officers were seen combing through the trunk shortly thereafter.