LAPD Union Demands Removal of Mold They Say is Sickening Officers

By City News Service

    The union that represents the Los Angeles Police Department rank-and-file demanded Wednesday that the city take steps to remove mold and bird droppings found in and around the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Published 33 minutes ago)

    The union that represents the Los Angeles Police Department rank-and-file demanded Wednesday that the city take steps to remove mold and bird droppings found in and around the Southeast Community Police Station on 108th Street in South Los Angeles and provide medical testing for personnel assigned to the facility.

    "Over 100 LAPD police officers have filed medical-related claims related to the unhealthy and unsanitary conditions," the Los Angeles Police Protective League said in a statement. "The Station's (ventilation) system vents are covered by black mold."

    "The (ventilation) equipment on the roof is covered in bird droppings and bird feathers," the statement continued. "Officers have been affected with respiratory illnesses, adult onset asthma, severe and chronic sinus infections and other health related issues.

    "The LAPPL is demanding that the city fully study the extent of the environmental exposure at Southeast Division, as well as other stations, and that the city fully mitigate all conditions that may present a health risk to officers, civilians and the public."

    Josh Rubenstein, public relations director for the LAPD, issued a statement in response, saying, "There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our employees. When we were made aware of mold issues at our Southeast Community Police Station we acted quickly to come up with a plan to mitigate the problem.

    "While we understand the mold spore levels do not pose a serious health risk, we are working with the Los Angeles General Services Department to remove it from the building. It is our priority to ensure that LAPD employees and the community feel safe in our stations."

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

