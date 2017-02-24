The Los Angeles Unified School District was recognized for serving breakfast to more low-income students than any other large district across the country, according to an annual report from the Food Research and Action Center.

The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, which focuses on hunger and undernutrition, had a breakfast target for school districts to meet: serve breakfast to 70 low-income students for every 100 students who participate in the school lunch program.

The LAUSD surpassed this goal by serving nearly 40,000 more meals during breakfast than lunch on any given day of the 2015-2016 school year. A total of about 290,000 students were served breakfast, according to the report.

"To be the top-ranked large school district in breakfast participation means we have a stellar support system," LAUSD Director of Food Services Joseph Vaughn said in a press release. "More than 4,500 Food Service employees make nutrition a priority for all students in our District, and we are proud to serve them each day."

The center's report examined the 73 large school districts participating in the School Breakfast Program, a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions.

The other districts exceeding the center's breakfast goal included Jersey City Public Schools in New Jersey, San Antonio Independent School District in Texas and the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in New York.