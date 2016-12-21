Three Suspicious Bag Reports Slow LAX Holiday Travelers

Travelers flying out of three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were advised to check with their airlines Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 due to police activity.

Travelers flying out of three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were advised to check with their airlines Wednesday due to police activity during one of busiest weeks of the year.

Long lines formed in ticketing areas during the investigations, which began after reports of unattended or "suspicious" bags.

In Terminal 6, a suspicious bag was reported in the checked baggage area. That situation was "cleared" at about 9:45 a.m., according to an LAX tweet.

Police activity was reported in Terminal 7 a short time later. A bomb squad responded to the terminal and passengers were re-screened.

We know how to show our visitors a good time #tsa #smokeandmirrors #airportlife A photo posted by Tim Sullivan (@sully747) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:40am PST

That investigation concluded around 10:30 a.m.

Police activity, possibly another unattended bag, was reported later Wednesday morning in Terminal 5. Operations returned to normal before midday.

One lane on the upper level departures area was blocked during the investigations.