Three Suspicious Bag Reports Slow LAX Holiday Travelers | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA

Three Suspicious Bag Reports Slow LAX Holiday Travelers

The three reports led to bomb squad investigations early Wednesday at three LAX terminals

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    Travelers flying out of three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were advised to check with their airlines Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 due to police activity.

    Travelers flying out of three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were advised to check with their airlines Wednesday due to police activity during one of busiest weeks of the year.

    Long lines formed in ticketing areas during the investigations, which began after reports of unattended or "suspicious" bags.

    In Terminal 6, a suspicious bag was reported in the checked baggage area. That situation was "cleared" at about 9:45 a.m., according to an LAX tweet.

    Police activity was reported in Terminal 7 a short time later. A bomb squad responded to the terminal and passengers were re-screened.

    We know how to show our visitors a good time #tsa #smokeandmirrors #airportlife

    A photo posted by Tim Sullivan (@sully747) on

    That investigation concluded around 10:30 a.m.

    Police activity, possibly another unattended bag, was reported later Wednesday morning in Terminal 5. Operations returned to normal before midday. 

    One lane on the upper level departures area was blocked during the investigations.

    Published at 10:01 AM PST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 12:29 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices