Some travelers said they were still detained Sunday morning after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily halting immigration from selected Muslim-majority nations. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Protesters are planning demonstrations Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport to oppose President Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from selected Muslim-majority nations, despite news that a federal judge has blocked its enforcement.

Attorneys told NBC4 they estimate 120-130 travelers had been detained in the past 24 hours.

Attorneys volunteering to help travelers and protest slept at LAX overnight.

The protests come as the White House -- faced with chaotic confusion in customs checkpoints and protest at airports -- backed off significantly Sunday.

Neda Naemi, a refugee who has lived in United States for 16 years with a green card said she was detained at LAX for 10 hours.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement Sunday morning stating less than 1 percent of travelers had been inconvenienced.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on the NBC broadcast "Meet The Press'' that all green card holders would not be prevented from entering the United States.

"As far as green card holders, moving forward, it doesn't affect them,'' Priebus said.

More LAX protests were scheduled for 11 a.m and 1 p.m. at the departures level of Tom Bradley International Terminal, according to Ester Lim of the Service Employees International Union.

At least 300 people protested the executive order at LAX Saturday afternoon, Maria Elena Jauregui of the SEIU said.

Observers said the protests began as word spread about dozens of people being detained or turned away as friends and relatives came to meet them.

The emergency stay made it "a remarkable day,'' according to American Civil Liberties Union executive director Anthony D. Romero. "The courts can work.''

"Awaiting info on the detained,'' immigration attorney Nicholas Mireles said in an email to City News Service. "Only LPRs ( Legal Permanent Residents) have been released. No visa holders unfortunately.''

The American Civil Liberties Union reported seven people were detained at LAX Saturday under the executive order, Lim said. The ACLU brought the class action lawsuit that led the federal court in New York to issue the emergency stay.

Airport spokesman Don Pedregon said officials there were aware of planned events and would monitor the situation and make adjustments, if necessary.

Another protest promoted on social media drew about 60 demonstrators to the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St. today.

Protesters chanted: "No ban, no wall,'' "Say it loud, say it clear. Immigrants are welcome here.''

Signs read: "We are all immigrants,'' "Love Trumps hate. Don't discriminate,'' and "Muslim ban-un-American.''

A woman who would only identify herself as Hanna from Malibu said she decided to join the protest on the spur of the moment. One side of her handwritten sign was reminiscent of the character Donny in the iconic film "The Big Lebowski.'' It read: "Forget it Donny. You're out of your element,'' referring to President Trump.

"Everyone needs a laugh,'' she said.

"Los Angeles will always be a place of refuge, where the most vulnerable people fleeing war, or religious or political oppression, can find a safe and welcoming home,'' Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Congress outlawed the banning of immigrants by nationality more than 50 years ago because we have long known it does not make us safer.''

Garcetti urged airport protesters to "remain calm and act lawfully and peacefully so LAX can continue to operate smoothly and our passengers stay safe.''

He promised "to do everything in my power to make certain that any travelers entering our city have the resources and support they need to feel secure and accepted in LA.''

Trump's order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The ban also applies to people with passports from more than one country including those not covered also those that are, green cards and student visas.

It does not apply to people from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Lebanon. Political observers say these are all countries where Trump has business interests, but officials say these countries are also prominent U.S. allies.