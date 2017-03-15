Join the LA Conservancy for an outdoor screening highlighting a number of important LGBTQ sites around town. The place and date? The Viaduct @ Los Angeles State Historic Park on Thursday, March 16.

The LA Conservancy is known for supporting a number of different causes and missions around the region related to our shared past, future, and the character of the place we call home.

But it isn't always about defending a vintage building from demolition for the preservation-passionate group. Sharing major and moving elements of our community's history is also at the heart of what the organization does.

And what's next up for the group is an excellent example of just that: The LA Conservancy's newest project, LGBTQ Historic Places in LA, is "...a short film series aimed to bring together a diversity of stories, perspectives, and experiences that revel in the layered historic and cultural importance of LGBTQ places" around our area.

A "special outdoor screening" at the Viaduct @ Los Angeles State Historic Park is just ahead, on Thursday, March 16.

On the screen? Look for a trio of short films focusing on The Woman's Building in Chinatown, Plummer Park Great Hall/West Hollywood, and The Black Cat in Silver Lake, three prominent sites in the movement for LGBTQ civil rights in the Los Angeles area.

A panel of artists and activists will convene to peer more deeply into the significance of the sites featured in the films, as well as the prominent figures related to the history of each location.

Admission? It's five dollars, which will fully go to helping the LA Conservancy expand upon its commitment to honoring the history of gay rights in Southern California, through the places where those important stories unfolded.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations