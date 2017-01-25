The Life and Death of #StevetheSinkhole

Steve the sinkhole was born on Monday and died on Tuesday after Caltrans poured cement into his gaping hole. He was 35 years old. He was conceived by California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Wilkenfeld, who wanted to get people to pay attention to the annual winter warning: Drive slowly and avoid potholes. It worked. People paid attention to the sinkhole along Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland. The CHP's Twitter feed was full of fun and laughter, and Wilkenfeld told NBC Bay Area that Steve is possibly the first sinkhole with a named in the United States. As for why the name Steve? The answer was: Why not?