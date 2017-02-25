Pursuit Driver Surrenders on 5 Freeway in Orange County | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Pursuit Driver Surrenders on 5 Freeway in Orange County

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NewsChopper 4

    A pursuit ended on the 5 Freeway in Orange County on Saturday after the driver pulled over and surrendered to authorities. 

    At one point during the chase, a woman jumped out of the passenger side of the car. 

    The driver continued on through multiple cities and freeways in the Orange County area. 

    The pursuit ended around 6:30 p.m. when the driver pulled over and surrendered on the southbound 5 Freeway in Irvine. 

    WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    [LA] WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases
    Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.
    (Published Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015)

    The relationship between the woman and the driver was not immediately clear.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices