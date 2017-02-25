Pursuit Driver Surrenders on 5 Freeway in Orange County

A pursuit ended on the 5 Freeway in Orange County on Saturday after the driver pulled over and surrendered to authorities.

At one point during the chase, a woman jumped out of the passenger side of the car.

The driver continued on through multiple cities and freeways in the Orange County area.

The pursuit ended around 6:30 p.m. when the driver pulled over and surrendered on the southbound 5 Freeway in Irvine.

The relationship between the woman and the driver was not immediately clear.