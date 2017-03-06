This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

The world premiere of "La La Land in Concert: A live-to-film Celebration" will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on Memorial Day weekend May 26 and May 27, the Lionsgate film studio announced Monday.

Composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct his Oscar-winning score and Oscar-winning song "City of Stars'' performed live-to-film by a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble accompanying the film's original vocal recordings. La La Land was written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won the Oscar for Best Director.

"For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making La La Land was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin's compositions to vivid life,'' said Chazelle. "I couldn't be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially L.A. as the Hollywood Bowl.''

Tickets will go on sale March 10 at noon via www.ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, and the Hollywood Bowl box office.

Following the world premiere, La La Land in Concert will debut in select locations across the globe including the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland, with additional locations to be announced.

In the United States, cities where the show will be staged include Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver and Washington, D.C., with additional cities to be announced.

Released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label, La La Land won six Oscars and has grossed nearly $400 million around the world.