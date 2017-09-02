These Are the Areas Under Evacuation for the La Tuna Fire

Hundreds of people were asked to evacuate as the La Tuna Fire scorched thousands of acres in the Sun Valley. Below, a full list of evacuations and evacuation centers for the fire.
Mandatory Evacuations
- Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank
- Castleman Estates
- Stough Canyon Nature Center
- Groton Drive and Hamline Place east of Stephen Road
Voluntary Evacuations
- Glenwood Oaks neighborhood in Glendale
- Mountain Oaks neighborhood in Glendale
- Whiting Woods neighborhood of Glendale asked to be prepared
Precautionary Evacuations
- Reverie Canyon area in Tujunga
- Haines Canyon area in Tujunga
Evacuation Centers
Sunland Recreation Center
8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland-Tujunga
McCambridge Park
1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Civic Auditorium (Glendale)
1401 N. Verdugo Rd., Glendale
Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago