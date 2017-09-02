These Are the Areas Under Evacuation for the La Tuna Fire - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

These Are the Areas Under Evacuation for the La Tuna Fire

By Jessica Rice and Oleevia Woo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    These Are the Areas Under Evacuation for the La Tuna Fire
    NewsChopper4
    The La Tuna Fire scorched thousands of acres, prompting additional evacuations on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

    Hundreds of people were asked to evacuate as the La Tuna Fire scorched thousands of acres in the Sun Valley. Below, a full list of evacuations and evacuation centers for the fire.

    Mandatory Evacuations

    • Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank
    • Castleman Estates
    • Stough Canyon Nature Center
    • Groton Drive and Hamline Place east of Stephen Road

    Voluntary Evacuations

    • Glenwood Oaks neighborhood in Glendale
    • Mountain Oaks neighborhood in Glendale
    • Whiting Woods neighborhood of Glendale asked to be prepared

    Precautionary Evacuations

    • Reverie Canyon area in Tujunga
    • Haines Canyon area in Tujunga
    Evacuation Centers
    Sunland Recreation Center
    8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland-Tujunga

    McCambridge Park
    1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

    Civic Auditorium (Glendale)
    1401 N. Verdugo Rd., Glendale

    La Tuna Fire Scorches San Fernando Valley HillsidesLa Tuna Fire Scorches San Fernando Valley Hillsides

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices