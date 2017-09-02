These Are the Areas Under Evacuation for the La Tuna Fire

Hundreds of people were asked to evacuate as the La Tuna Fire scorched thousands of acres in the Sun Valley. Below, a full list of evacuations and evacuation centers for the fire.

Mandatory Evacuations

Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank

Castleman Estates

Stough Canyon Nature Center

Groton Drive and Hamline Place east of Stephen Road

Voluntary Evacuations

Glenwood Oaks neighborhood in Glendale

Mountain Oaks neighborhood in Glendale

Whiting Woods neighborhood of Glendale asked to be prepared

Precautionary Evacuations

Reverie Canyon area in Tujunga

Haines Canyon area in Tujunga

Evacuation Centers

Sunland Recreation Center

8651 Foothill Blvd., Sunland-Tujunga





McCambridge Park

1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank





Civic Auditorium (Glendale)

1401 N. Verdugo Rd., Glendale



