On Tuesday night, Chino Hills High School sophomore LaMelo Ball scored 92 points in a regulation 32-minute basketball game.

LaMelo is the younger brother of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft if the 19-year-old decide to leave college after his freshman year in Westwood. LaMelo has also committed to spend his collegiate career to the Bruins, but Tuesday night's 92-point performance drew deserved attention.

Well I mean that's one way to bounce back after a loss... I see you lil bro 9️⃣2️⃣ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 8, 2017

Against Los Osos, LaMelo scored 41 points in the fourth quarter alone to help claim the 146-123 victory. The younger Ball only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 field goal attempts over all, including seven of 22 from beyond the three-point line. The younger Ball also collected seven assists and five rebounds, meaning he was responsible for over 100 points on the night.

Likely playing into the motivation for LaMelo's big night, Chino Hills had a 60-game winning streak snapped on Saturday against Oak Hill Academy. LaMelo scored 36 points in the loss. Several LA sports stars, including Joc Pederson of the LA Dodgers, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley of the LA Rams and big brother Lonzo, acknowledged the fantastic feat on social media.

Notes: LaMelo and Lonzo have a third brother, LiAngelo, who also plays for Chino Hills and leads the team in scoring, but LiAngelo did not play on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.