Man Shot by Deputies in Ladera Heights

By City News Service

    A man was wounded by deputy gunfire in the Ladera Heights area, authorities said Wednesday.

    The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Slauson Avenue, according to Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

    The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.

    No deputies were injured.

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available and remains under investigation.

    Kristina Bugante contributed to this report.

    Published 39 minutes ago

