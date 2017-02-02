John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 points and Marcin Gortat tied his season high with 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight win, 116-108 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It marks Washington's first six-game winning streak since Dec. 8-19, 2014. The Wizards have also won 16 straight at home — the second-longest run in franchise history.

Jordan Clarkson led Los Angeles with 20 points.

Washington had a 14-point lead, 86-72 with 2:37 to play in the third quarter, but the Lakers, who have lost nine of 11, tied it at 91 with 9:10 to play.

Lakers Beat Nuggets in D'Angelo Russell's Return

D'Angelo Russell returned to lead to the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-116 victory and recorded a career-high 10 assists. Ivica Zubac finished with a career-high 17 points. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

Wall, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including the Wizards' final eight, sealed the win with a steal with 1:18 to play. He converted a jumper with 1:06 left, another with 38 seconds remaining and added four late free throws.

TIP INS

Lakers: Coach Luke Walton was happy to hear that Magic Johnson was returning to the team as an adviser. "I'm excited, obviously. He's Magic Johnson. Not only one of the all-time great Lakers, but one of the great all-time NBA players. He's a champion. It's a nice piece to have on your side," Walton said. ... G Nick Young will participate in the 3-point contest on Feb. 18 during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. ... F Julius Randle returned after missing two games with pneumonia.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said C Ian Mahinmi, who has missed all but one game this season with a knee injury, participated in drills the last two days and is getting closer to a return. ... Wall was selected as a participant in the Skills Competition on Feb. 18. ... Gortat had 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT:

Lakers: At the Boston Celtics on Friday for the second game of a five-game road trip.

Wizards: Play the second of a season-high four-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.