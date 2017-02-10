Nick Young #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers caught fire on Friday night in Milwaukee. File photo. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday night in Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Lakers scored 47 points in the first quarter to mark their highest scoring opening 12 minutes since 1987.

That fast start set the tone for the evening, as the Lakers shot down the Milwaukee Bucks 122-114.

Six different Lakers did not miss a single shot in the first quarter. In all, the Lakers shot 81.2 percent for the opening quarter and made 18 of 22 field goals.

LA built on its first half 17-point first quarter advantage to lead the stumbling Bucks by 21 points at the halftime intermission. The third quarter has been especially problematic for the purple and gold this season, but LA managed to jump out to a 26-point lead only three minutes into the third quarter.

Nick Young, in particular seemed to have the basket locked into his sights, as the 31-year-old finished with 26 points after making his first five three-point attempts. Young converted eight of his 11 field goal attempts on the night.

To finish the third quarter, the Bucks had clawed back to within 19 points, but LA seemingly still had control of the contest. Milwaukee, though, quickly changed that narrative by starting the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run and making it a seven-point contest with six and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Following a timeout, LA settled back down and rebuilt a 13-point lead with 4:48 remaining after Julius Randle got an offensive rebound and converted a conventional three-point play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, though, would not be denied and led the Bucks back to within six points with 1:45 showing on the game clock. When Greg Monroe converted a layup with 59 seconds remaining, the difference between the teams was only five points.

Milwaukee, however, would get no closer, as the Bucks seemingly ran out of time. Antetokounmpo finished with 41 points, which set a new career-high. The Bucks' dynamic point forward also recorded three blocks, six assists and eight rebounds in the loss.