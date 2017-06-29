A driver left behind a wrecked Lamborghini and several damaged cars after setting off a chain-reaction crash Thursday June 29, 2017 in West Hollywood. The crash left one vehicle on its side and another with significant damage.



No injuries were reported in the early morning crash at Romaine Street and North Genesee Avenue. Witnesses say the Lamborghini driver appeared to be racing another driver in a Bentley.



Two men got out of the sports car, valued at about $200,000, and ran, witnesses told investigators. Detailed descriptions of the car's occupants were not immediately available.

