Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures Planned for 210 Freeway

Long-term lane and ramp closures are planned for the Foothill (I-210) Freeway beginning Monday and are expected to last several months.

One lane is set to close on the eastbound Foothill 210 Freeway from Ocean View Boulevard to Lincoln Avenue as the California Department of Transportation gets ready for a pavement rehabilitation project. The lane closure will begin April 17 and end in winter 2017.

The long-term ramp closures will include the westbound I-210 Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp and the La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp along with the eastbound I-210 Berkshire Place on-ramp and Arroyo Boulevard off-ramp.

The I-210 Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp and La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp will be closed from April 11 through June 2017, while the eastbound I-210 Berkshire Place on-ramp and Arroyo Boulevard off-ramp will be closed from May 1 through June 2017.

Motorists are expected to face delays and are advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes, avoid the area or use public transit. Traffic conditions can be checked on quickmap.dot.ca.gov.