Largest Ikea Store in America Opens in Burbank

Amid much more fanfare than one would expect for the opening of a furniture retailer, Ikea launched its new store in Burbank on Wednesday. With 456,000 square feet of retail space, it is the largest IKEA in North America. Customers lined up in the early hours of the morning for the chance to win one of 26 free LANDSKRONA sofas, which sell for $799. There were also 100 POANG chairs given away. The festivities included performances of the American and Swedish national anthems, an address by the mayor of Burbank and a Swedish tradition of carving a log for good luck.