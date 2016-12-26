Lilou the Tutu-Wearing Therapy Pig to Return to SFO

Lilou the therapy pig will be working her magic Monday for stressed out holiday travelers at San Francisco International Airport.

The tutu-wearing swine made an appearance at SFO earlier this month as a new member of the airport's Wag Brigade. She returns the day after Christmas to no doubt spark a smile or 10 from travelers at Terminal 3.

Lilou is the first pig to join the ranks of friendly dogs named Bailey and Biggie in the Wag Brigade, which aims to make “passenger travel more enjoyable.” The animals are trained through the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and certified through their Animal Assisted Therapy Program.

Lilou will make her grand entrance at noon.