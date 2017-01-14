Limited Traffic Allowed Along Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Limited traffic will be allowed along Laurel Canyon Boulevard after a home lost part of its foundation and balcony Wednesday morning prompting road closures.
Concrete K-rails have been installed in the mudslide area along Laurel Canyon Boulevard and the remainder of the deck that was posing a hazard to the road below has been removed, officials said Saturday.
The City of Los Angeles’ Department of Building and Safety has determined it is safe to allow limited traffic through Laurel Canyon.
The current traffic conditions are as follows:
- Northbound Laurel Canyon traffic will be detoured to Laurel Canyon Road (Little Laurel Canyon) between Kirkwood & Mt. Olympus. Parking restrictions have been installed through the area.
- Southbound Laurel Canyon traffic will be allowed to continue on Laurel Canyon Road between Kirkwood & Mt. Olympus.
- All Northbound Laurel Canyon access is restricted between Gould & Mt. Olympus. Southbound Laurel Canyon traffic is allowed.
- All truck traffic is prohibited in the area. Trucks should avoid hillside roadways and use freeways (either the 405 or the 101) as alternate routes.
