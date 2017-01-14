Limited Traffic Allowed Along Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017 due to a patio collapse that raised landslide concerns in the area between the San Fernando Valley and West Hollywood.

Limited traffic will be allowed along Laurel Canyon Boulevard after a home lost part of its foundation and balcony Wednesday morning prompting road closures.

Concrete K-rails have been installed in the mudslide area along Laurel Canyon Boulevard and the remainder of the deck that was posing a hazard to the road below has been removed, officials said Saturday.

The City of Los Angeles’ Department of Building and Safety has determined it is safe to allow limited traffic through Laurel Canyon.

The current traffic conditions are as follows: