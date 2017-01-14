Limited Traffic Allowed Along Laurel Canyon Boulevard | NBC Southern California
LA

Limited Traffic Allowed Along Laurel Canyon Boulevard

A home lost part of its foundation and balcony Wednesday morning prompting road closures.

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017 due to a patio collapse that raised landslide concerns in the area between the San Fernando Valley and West Hollywood.

    Limited traffic will be allowed along Laurel Canyon Boulevard after a home lost part of its foundation and balcony Wednesday morning prompting road closures.

    Concrete K-rails have been installed in the mudslide area along Laurel Canyon Boulevard and the remainder of the deck that was posing a hazard to the road below has been removed, officials said Saturday.

    The City of Los Angeles’ Department of Building and Safety has determined it is safe to allow limited traffic through Laurel Canyon.

    The current traffic conditions are as follows: 

    California Landslides

    [LA GALLERY] California Landslides
    Richard Hartog/Getty Images

     

    • Northbound Laurel Canyon traffic will be detoured to Laurel Canyon Road (Little Laurel Canyon) between Kirkwood & Mt. Olympus. Parking restrictions have been installed through the area.
    • Southbound Laurel Canyon traffic will be allowed to continue on Laurel Canyon Road between Kirkwood & Mt. Olympus.
    • All Northbound Laurel Canyon access is restricted between Gould & Mt. Olympus. Southbound Laurel Canyon traffic is allowed.
    • All truck traffic is prohibited in the area. Trucks should avoid hillside roadways and use freeways (either the 405 or the 101) as alternate routes.

    Published 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices