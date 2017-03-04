A chihuahua slipped down a storm drain into a river of water on Monday and was rescued with help from a tire shop crew.

Officer John Hergendreder of Riverside County Animal Services was called to the scene, but the high walls of the storm drain and the swift current made the rescue difficult.

Crew members at Cali Touch Motorsport, spotted the dog and brought out a ladder in the hopes they could help bring the dog to safety.

Initially the small dog clung to the ladder but lost her grip and was thrown back into the current. The crew from CT Motorsports noticed the dog was growing tired of swimming and that’s when a friend of theirs, Juan Rodarte, climbed down the ladder and secured a rope around the dog.

Rodarte, a construction worker who had the day off because of the stormy weather, handed the dog to the animal services officer who took her to a shelter in Jurupa Valley.

A veterinarian treated the dog for hypothermia. The tan pup appears to be in good health and will soon be placed up for adoption, according to a statement from Riverside County Animal Services.

The crew at CT Motorsports is a pet friendly bunch. Their mascot is a dog named Oreo.