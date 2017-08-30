Long Beach Comic Con: Cosplay Central

Don your favorite costume, mash-up, or funky pop culture-inspired look and call upon the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Just because summer is winding down, putting on the brakes, and opening the door to fall (a season that hasn't quite rung the doorbell, but will soon), doesn't mean that summer-style events are completely done.

True, big pop culture fun times such Comic-Con International, D23 Expo, and Comic Con Palm Springs ruled the summer of '17 for thousands of fans of comic books, Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, and a host of other universes.

But there's another extravaganza on the hot horizon, a two-day stars-and-more shindig at the Long Beach Convention Center. It's Long Beach Comic Con, as the location pretty plainly suggested, and it is ready to cosplay again on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Oh yes, cosplay, or the wearing of elaborate and marvelous outfits while inhabiting a line-up of existing or mash-up characters, is quite a large part of Long Beach Comic Con, with attendees arriving in fabulous get-ups while cosplay celebrities, the talented people who inhabit fictional figures on the regular, make fan-anticipated cameos.

Also making cameos? Stars like William Shatner — aye aye, Captain Kirk — and Ms. Audrey Horne herself, Sherilyn Fenn of "Twin Peaks" and a host of other great series.

Artists and writers of comic books shall chat with fans, and sign books, and say hi, and play a part of the story-filled scene.

And the show floor? Prediction: It will bustle, as always, with dozens upon dozens of vendors of all sorts, the people who have the comic book or dress or t-shirt or doll or figurine or poster you've been hoping to come across.

A Geekfest Film Fest, panels, the Space Expo, and other events pack the schedule, so before you think about your costuming needs, better plan your Long Beach visit around when you should be there and what you should see.

